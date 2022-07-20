Dez Bryant Cowboys Photo Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys runs onto the field prior to their NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Over the past 50 years, one jersey number has become synonymous with great Dallas Cowboys wide receivers: 88.

The trend first started with Drew Pearson, who starred for the Cowboys from 1973-83. Michael Irving picked up that mantle in 1988 until he handed the reigns off to Dez Bryant.

Now, No. 88 is worn by former Oklahoma standout CeeDee Lamb. Recently, those four players got together.

"It was great hanging with the 8’s today … us 8’s have something brewing… once a always a star," Bryant said on social media.

Fans immediately flocked to social media to react to the wide receivers getting together.

"All the 88s together: CeeDee Lamb, Dez Bryant, Michael Irvin and Drew Pearson," Cowboys reporter Jon Machota said.

Some fans were curious what happened to the object the four appear to be posing with.

"Great picture but I’m very curious what was cropped out," one fan said.

"Absolutely legendary to see all of the 88s on my timeline like this today," a third fan said.

