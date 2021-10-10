Dez Bryant Shares Telling Message From Dak Prescott

Trevon Diggs continues to dominate.

The Dallas Cowboys superstar cornerback snagged the sixth interception of his season on Sunday afternoon. Diggs went up and picked off a pass from New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon, who is playing in place of an injured Daniel Jones.

Diggs has arguably been the best defensive back in the NFL this season.

A pair of former Dallas Cowboys stars are saying that Diggs reminds them of their old teammate, Deion Sanders.

Trevon Diggs with the closing speed is absolutely special with the ball skills… Troy Aikman: “It’s very Deion Sanders like…” pic.twitter.com/4HAKVxHdv9 — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) October 10, 2021

Aikman suggested on the broadcast that teams will start to refuse to throw the ball in Diggs’ direction.

According to former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, that’s already happening at practice.

“Dak told me last week after the game he don’t throw towards Diggs in practice,” the former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver tweeted.

Dak told me last week after the game he don’t throw towards Diggs in practice 😂 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 10, 2021

NFL teams might want to take Prescott’s advice moving forward.

The Cowboys are leading the Giants, 27-13, on Sunday afternoon. The game is being televised on FOX.