Dez Bryant Shares Telling Message From Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant celebrate during a game against the New York Giants.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 10: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown with Dez Bryant #88 in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants during the game at MetLife Stadium on December 10, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Trevon Diggs continues to dominate.

The Dallas Cowboys superstar cornerback snagged the sixth interception of his season on Sunday afternoon. Diggs went up and picked off a pass from New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon, who is playing in place of an injured Daniel Jones.

Diggs has arguably been the best defensive back in the NFL this season.

A pair of former Dallas Cowboys stars are saying that Diggs reminds them of their old teammate, Deion Sanders.

Aikman suggested on the broadcast that teams will start to refuse to throw the ball in Diggs’ direction.

According to former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, that’s already happening at practice.

“Dak told me last week after the game he don’t throw towards Diggs in practice,” the former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver tweeted.

NFL teams might want to take Prescott’s advice moving forward.

The Cowboys are leading the Giants, 27-13, on Sunday afternoon. The game is being televised on FOX.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.