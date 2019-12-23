Dez Bryant Names 5 NFL Teams He’d Play For In 2020

The Dallas Cowboys missed a wide receiver like Dez Bryant in today’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Jason Garrett’s team was held touchdown-less in a crushing 17-9 loss to their NFC East rival.

Bryant, who last played in the NFL in 2017, has been attempting a comeback. He was watching the Cowboys-Eagles game today and weighed in multiple times on Twitter.

One fan asked Bryant if he’d consider playing for the Cowboys in 2020.

The answer: Yes.

Of course, the Cowboys moved on from Bryant in 2016, so it’s unlikely that they’d want him back. Other NFL teams could have interest in the former All-Pro wide receiver, though.

Bryant named five teams he’d consider playing for.

Yep for next year… train real hard be a deadly weapon in the red zone if not I’ll try to see what’s up with these teams NO,NE,BAl,KC https://t.co/Q060lKt1Ye — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 23, 2019

Bryant is only 31 years old, so it’s possible he still has some game left in him. Several NFL offenses could use a Red Zone threat like him – if he’s healthy, of course.

Bryant has 531 career catches for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns.