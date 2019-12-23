The Spun

Dez Bryant Names 5 NFL Teams He’d Play For In 2020

dez bryant claps on the field with the dallas cowboysARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 23: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys gestures to the crowd before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys missed a wide receiver like Dez Bryant in today’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Jason Garrett’s team was held touchdown-less in a crushing 17-9 loss to their NFC East rival.

Bryant, who last played in the NFL in 2017, has been attempting a comeback. He was watching the Cowboys-Eagles game today and weighed in multiple times on Twitter.

One fan asked Bryant if he’d consider playing for the Cowboys in 2020.

The answer: Yes.

Of course, the Cowboys moved on from Bryant in 2016, so it’s unlikely that they’d want him back. Other NFL teams could have interest in the former All-Pro wide receiver, though.

Bryant named five teams he’d consider playing for.

Bryant is only 31 years old, so it’s possible he still has some game left in him. Several NFL offenses could use a Red Zone threat like him – if he’s healthy, of course.

Bryant has 531 career catches for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns.

