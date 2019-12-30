Dez Bryant Has A Harsh Message For Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys are rolling today. Jason Garrett’s team is crushing the Washington Redskins, 44-16, in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Unfortunately, it’s one week too late.

The Philadelphia Eagles are minutes away from winning the NFC East, as they lead the New York Giants by multiple scores late in the fourth quarter of their game.

Dallas will finish the season at 8-8, missing the playoffs.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is frustrated and has a harsh message for owner Jerry Jones.

“It’s frustrating to watch how the play calling is different… the eagles play tons of man coverage….cowboys should have clinched last week… Crazy you got to wait until s–t on the line… I hate to say this but eagles understood this 5 weeks ago….stop wasting great talent,” he wrote.

Bryant has called out the Cowboys’ coaching staff on multiple occasions this season. And he’s far from the only person to do so.

Jones will almost surely make a head coaching change following the season. Jason Garrett’s contract is up and without a postseason appearance, he’s not likely to get a new one.

The Cowboys are one of the most-talented teams in the NFL, but they haven’t played like it consistently enough in 2019.

Jones is now tasked with finding a coach who can do much better in 2020.