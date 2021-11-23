Dez Bryant Has Blunt Message About Jason Garrett For 1 Giants WR

Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant took a not-so veiled shot at Jason Garrett on Tuesday.

After hearing of the Giants OC’s firing, Dez took to Twitter to send a public message to first round pick Kadarius Toney.

After hearing the News about JG Kadarius Toney you will get to experience the love and Joy for football throughout your career — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 23, 2021

“After hearing the news about [Jason Garrett],” Bryant posted. “Kadarius Toney you will get to experience the love and Joy for football throughout your career.”

For those who may not remember, things ended pretty sour for Dez in Dallas. After eight seasons wearing the Cowboys No. 88, the three-time Pro Bowler was released following the 2017 season.

The, then 29-year-old wideout, was also accused of stunting a young Dak Prescott‘s growth on the way out. So, there appears to be no love lost between Dez Bryant and coach Garrett.

Following a 30-10 blowout loss on Monday night, Garrett was relieved of his duties as OC in New York. The Giants offense stagnated all year and ranked just 25th in points per game.

Jason Garrett has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator. — New York Giants (@Giants) November 23, 2021

There also appeared to be limited progression with former first round quarterback Daniel Jones.

Garrett was often maligned for his “safe” and “boring” play calling as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

The 55-year-old Princeton grad is infamously known in Big D for finishing 8-8 three straight seasons despite some very talented teams.

We’ll see if former Browns HC Freddie Kitchens can jumpstart the Giants offense down the stretch.