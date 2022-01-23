Dez Bryant Has Brutally Honest Advice For Dak Prescott

Amari Cooper drew the ire of Cowboys fans (and ownership) following their Wild Card loss to the sixth-seeded 49ers last week. But former Dallas wideout Dez Bryant thinks Dak Prescott needs to take more accountability for the Cowboys’ offensive struggles.

“Amari Cooper is far from the Problem in Dallas so let’s get that straight…” Bryant tweeted. “If you really want to keep it a buck…Dak need to call up Romo and talk about how to read Defenses so he can understand the D weaknesses on how to utilize his weapons in certain situations..”

Prescott struggled mightily in the upset loss, but Dez wants fans to know it’s not coming from a place of hate for Dallas’ quarterback.

“If you know football you know I’m not bashing..” the former All-Pro continued. Saying, “It’s too much talent in Dallas for them not to be playing yesterday or today….”

It’s hard to believe an offense that features Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard and Dak Prescott could only manage to score 17 points at home.

But then again, the 49ers D held Aaron Rodgers and Co. to a single touchdown in Saturday night’s affair.

For the most part, Prescott played well in his first season since signing his big contract following a career-threatening injury. But if the Cowboys want to make that Super Bowl leap, they can’t continue to leave points on the board.