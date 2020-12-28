The Washington Football Team made headlines on Monday morning with the release of second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Haskins, a first-round NFL Draft pick out of Ohio State in 2019, struggled both on and off the field in Washington. He broke COVID-19 protocol multiple times and was benched in the second half of Sunday’s loss to Carolina.

Head coach Ron Rivera announced the decision on Monday afternoon.

“This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him,” Rivera said in a statement released by the team. “I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward.”

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant has sent a message to Haskins in the wake of Monday’s decision.

“Keep your head up Haskins Allow this situation to make you stronger… you got this,” the former Dallas Cowboys star tweeted.

Keep your head up Haskins Allow this situation to make you stronger… you got this 🙏🏿 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 28, 2020

Haskins might get another opportunity in the NFL, but it’s clear he needs to mature – both on and off the field – in order to make the best of it.