Dez Bryant Names The Best Cornerback In The NFL

Who’s the best cornerback in the National Football League? Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant gave his pick on Sunday afternoon.

While Bryant might be a little biased, he went with Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. It’s tough to argue with his pick right now, though.

Diggs has a league-leading five interceptions on the season. He’s recorded two against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

“Diggs is the best corner in the NFL,” he tweeted.

The Cowboys are currently missing Diggs on Sunday afternoon, though. The Cowboys cornerback was on the sideline with a towel over his head on the Panthers’ most-recent touchdown drive.

It’s unclear what exactly is going on.

“They have not announced any injury for Trevon Diggs. TV says “player management,” whatever that means. If he’s not hurt, why not in the game?” ESPN Cowboys insider Todd Archer tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys are leading the Panthers, 36-28, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

The finish to the game is airing on FOX.