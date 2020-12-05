The Spun

Dez Bryant Sums Up His Thoughts On Facing The Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant on the field.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Wide receiver Dez Bryant #88 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before playing against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Dez Bryant, who at one time was a top playmaker for the Dallas Cowboys, will go against his former team this coming Tuesday. He summed up his thoughts on the matter succinctly on Saturday.

Bryant, who last played for the franchise in 2017, told reporters he’s excited for the matchup. He also noted that the reason he returned to football was to make his daughter happy.

Via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:

Bryant was cut by the Cowboys in a surprise move following the 2017 season. He signed with the New Orleans Saints midway through the 2018 season but tore his Achilles tendon just two days later. He sat out the 2019 campaign to recover from his injury.

In late October, Bryant returned to the NFL by signing with the Ravens for their practice squad. He was elevated to the official roster two weeks ago. He has four catches for 28 yards in two games this season.

It’s fair to assume that Bryant will want to show the Cowboys that they made a mistake releasing him a few years back. He’ll have plenty of motivation for the contest.

Baltimore, now just 6-5 on the season, is in need of a win to stay alive in the playoff race in the AFC. Dallas, meanwhile, still has a shot at winning the NFC East despite a poor 3-8 record.

Bryant will get his shot against his former team at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday night.


