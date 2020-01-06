Dez Bryant’s Reaction To Jason Garrett’s Firing Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys made it official this evening, announcing the firing of Jason Garrett, who had served as the team’s head coach since 2010.

“We are extremely grateful to Jason Garrett for his more than 20 years of service to the Dallas Cowboys as a player, assistant coach and head coach,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “His level of commitment, character and dedication to this organization has been outstanding at every stage of his career. … His tenure of leadership will be characterized by his ability to produce teams that always played with great effort, emotion and passion, and he represented our organization with great pride, loyalty and respect.”

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant had a slightly different tune on social media.

Bryant said he has “no sympathy” for Garrett and believes the Cowboys just took a big step toward contention.

I don’t have no sympathy for coach Garrett losing his job The cowboys just became real contenders — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 6, 2020

Bryant has not been shy with his criticism of Garrett this season. He’s called out the Cowboys’ head coach on multiple occasions.

The wide receiver played for Garrett for the entirety of his Cowboys’ career. Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowler, is hoping to be back in the NFL in 2020.