Dez Bryant Reacts To CeeDee Lamb Wearing His Old No. 88

The Dallas Cowboys officially announced CeeDee Lamb’s jersey number on Thursday afternoon. It’s a special one.

Lamb, the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, will wear No. 88 for the Cowboys. The former Oklahoma wide receiver reportedly considered No. 10, but he’ll go with the classic wide receiver number, instead.

The No. 88 jersey has been worn by the best wide receivers in Cowboys history. Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant all rocked the number during their time in Dallas.

Bryant, who’s hoping to make an NFL comeback, reacted on Twitter to Lamb getting his old number. He sent the former Oklahoma star a simple message.

‘BE YOU and BE GREAT..” he wrote.

There are some major similarities between Lamb and Bryant. Both starred collegiately in the state of Oklahoma and both fell to the Cowboys in the first round. Both are also incredibly dynamic with the football after making a catch.

The Cowboys are hoping Lamb will have the same kind of impact on the Cowboys’ offense that Bryant did when he arrived.

If the jersey number is any indication, Lamb is already off to a good start.