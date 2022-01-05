Dez Bryant Reacts To Criticism Of Cowboys Players

Though he hasn’t suited up for the Cowboys since 2017, Dez Bryant is still standing up for his former franchise.

On Monday, rookie superstar Micah Parsons attended the Dallas Mavericks’ win over the Denver Nuggets. Earlier today, he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

In response to this series of events, Cowboys insider Clarence Hill Jr. had this to say on Twitter:

“The Cowboys need to stop going to Mavs games until the playoffs are over.”

Bryant responded with a defense for his fellow professional athletes.

“Help me understand the logic behind this… all players across sports deserve breaks and should be able to do whatever during that time…going to the mavs game shouldn’t effect the cowboys chances in the playoffs…” he wrote.

In the grand scheme of things, Parsons’ movement to the reserve/COVID-19 list shouldn’t have too much of an effect on the Cowboys’ playoff push. With the NFC East title already locked up, Dallas will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a somewhat meaningless game this weekend.

There’s no evidence to suggest that Parsons’ attendance at Monday’s game was the cause of his trip to the COVID-19 list. Prior to his designation, linebackers Francis Bernard and Keanu Neal were already placed on the list.

Leighton Vander Esch and Luke Gifford were the only Dallas linebackers to suit up for today’s practice, per Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken.

Even if Parsons is unable to return for Week 18, the Defensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner should be good to go for the Cowboys’ playoff run.