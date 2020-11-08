Dez Bryant Reacts To Making His Baltimore Ravens Debut

Dez Bryant made his much-anticipated return to NFL football after a three year absence.

The former Cowboys star wideout took the field for the Ravens in a 24-10 win over the Colts on Sunday afternoon. Though Bryant was unable to record any stats, the All-Pro receiver expressed his gratitude to Baltimore for giving him a chance to return to the league.

“I can’t even describe the feeling,” Bryant wrote on Twitter. “I’m thankful… great team win!”

I can’t even describe the feeling … I’m thankful….. great team Win!#flocknation pic.twitter.com/sdy8uxhCPM — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 8, 2020

The last game Bryant appeared in before Sunday was on New Year’s Eve in 2017 for the Cowboys. After years of elite offensive production for Dallas, Bryant began to decline in his final seasons with the Cowboys. Owner Jerry Jones decided to release the receiver in 2017 to free up cap space.

By no means did Bryant want to leave the league. The receiver famously tweeted, “Cowboys nation I need you to know this wasn’t my decision” after his release from the team.

Bryant then signed with the Saints in 2018. But, just two days later the star wideout suffered a crushing achilles tendon tear that knocked him out for the next two full seasons.

Today marked the end to a long and bumpy road back to the NFL.

The Ravens signed Bryant to their practice squad in late October prior to Week 7. With their two main receivers Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Willie Snead lacking in the size department, Baltimore likely signed the 6’2″ 218 pound WR to give Lamar Jackson more size on the edge.

Dez Bryant is active for today’s Ravens game, his first NFL game since he was a Dallas Cowboy in 2017. (Photo: @Ravens) pic.twitter.com/ZPfzkrdXwb — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 8, 2020

Bryant is clearly relieved to finally be back in action. It’s hard to know just how much the Ravens will utilize him as a weapon moving forward, but NFL fans can certainly expect to see more from Bryant in the coming weeks.