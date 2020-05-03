The Spun

Dez Bryant Reacts To Criticism Of His Andy Dalton Comments

dez bryant on the field for the dallas cowboysSANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 22: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is not a fan of the team’s decision to sign free agent quarterback Andy Dalton.

The Cowboys signed the former Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback to a one-year deal on Saturday night. Dalton will serve as Dak Prescott’s backup.

Bryant, though, seems to think that the Dalton signing is disrespectful to Prescott, who’s yet to sign a longterm extension with the Cowboys.

“Nothing against Andy dalton because I think he’s a great player..but the cowboys are extremely out of line… Pay Dak… I watched the cowboys pay Tony (Romo) Twice once without a winning rec… I guess the cowboys viewing the QB position a plug in piece because of the dominant offense,” he tweeted.

Cowboys fans didn’t like that comment from Bryant. They think Dalton was signed just to be a veteran backup for Prescott – nothing more.

Bryant responded to the criticism on social media on Saturday night.

“I’m sorry to the people I offended with my opinion… I promise it’s a chance it might happened again.. so let me apologize in advance,” he wrote on Twitter.

Prescott most certainly deserves to be paid by the Cowboys, but even if he isn’t, it’s difficult to imagine them replacing him with Andy Dalton.

It would be very surprising if Dalton is anything more than a veteran backup in Dallas.

