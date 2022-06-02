Dez Bryant Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Star

On Wednesday, former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber was found dead in his Frisco, Texas apartment at 38 years old.

Barber's former Cowboys teammate Dez Bryant was one of the many prominent sports figures to react to his passing.

Bryant took to Twitter with a video message after the news broke.

"Too much to digest, so much too say... This is real life, it can be any of us. We need each other, we need unity… RIP Marion Barber may God rest your soul," he wrote as the caption.

Bryant followed this message up with another tweet. The former Pro Bowler says he has a meeting with the NFL Players Association on Thursday.

"Athletes I have another meeting with the @nflpa tomorrow. RIP Marion Barber," he wrote.

Barber dealt with mental health issues and run-ins with the law following his retirement from football in 2011. Bryant has long been in tune with Barber's post-NFL struggles.

Last year, Bryant said Barber was "down out and bad."

Barber's final season in Dallas was Bryant's rookie season with the Cowboys.