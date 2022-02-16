The Dallas Cowboys reportedly paid a multi-million dollar settlement to multiple cheerleaders following troubling accusations against a now-former employee.

According to ESPN, Jerry Jones’ franchise paid out $2.4 million in settlements to a group of Cowboys cheerleaders.

Richard Dalrymple, the former Cowboys vice president of public relations and communications, is accused of voyeurism. The longtime Cowboys executive, who retired earlier this offseason, is accused of filming Cowboys cheerleaders in the locker room.

ESPN.com reported the troubling news:

THE DALLAS COWBOYS paid a confidential settlement of $2.4 million after four members of their iconic cheerleading squad accused a senior team executive of voyeurism in their locker room as they undressed during a 2015 event at AT&T Stadium, according to documents obtained by ESPN and people with knowledge of the situation. Each of the women received $399,523.27 after the incident. One of the cheerleaders alleged that she clearly saw Richard Dalrymple, the Cowboys’ longtime senior vice president for public relations and communications, standing behind a partial wall in their locker room with his iPhone extended toward them while they were changing their clothes, according to several people with knowledge of the events and letters later sent by attorneys for the cheerleaders to the team. Dalrymple gained entry to the back door of the cheerleaders’ locked dressing room by using a security key card.

Dalrymple denies the allegations. However, he is also accused of taking an upskirt photo of Cowboys executive Charlotte Jones Anderson, the daughter of owner Jerry Jones.

“People who know me, co-workers, the media and colleagues, know who I am and what I’m about,” Dalrymple said in a statement. “I understand the very serious nature of these claims and do not take them lightly. The accusations are, however, false. One was accidental and the other simply did not happen. Everything that was alleged was thoroughly investigated years ago, and I cooperated fully.”

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant shared his reaction on Twitter.

“First off…It’s clear Rich couldn’t fix this shit …once again society chose face who get to save face… this the popular narrative shit I was talking about last night….so many people have been ruined over bullshit.. you have to read the article to know who it is .. Smh,” he tweeted.

Bryant, who last played for the Cowboys in 2017, has not been afraid to speak out against his former franchise.

The Cowboys are coming off a Wild Card loss to the 49ers.