Dez Bryant Reveals NFL Team He Wants To Play For In 2021

Former superstar wide receiver Dez Bryant made an improbable comeback to the NFL this past season, joining the Baltimore Ravens midway through their 2020 campaign.

Now, Bryant is looking to move on. Last month on Twitter, the former Dallas Cowboys star revealed the plans for his NFL future. While he said he enjoyed his time in Baltimore, an extension with the Ravens was not on his wish list. The ninth-year NFL wideout said he would love to play two more years in the league with a different franchise.

On Friday, we finally got some insight on Bryant’s preferred destinations.

According to reports from TMZ Sports, the three-time Pro Bowler has the Arizona Cardinals at the top of his list.

“I think that would be dope being next to my boy D Hop [Deandre Hopkins], Christian Kirk, Kyler Murray,” Bryant said. “I think they have a dope offense. I feel like they got a dope defense. I think they got a dope coach — If I had to choose, yeah, if that opportunity presented itself, I think I would take it.”

The Cardinals certainly have one of the most exciting up-and-coming offenses in the league. Through the 2020 season, second-year QB Kyler Murray led Arizona to No. 6 spot in NFL offensive rankings — notching 6,153 yards of total offense.

Bryant’s biggest qualm with the Ravens was their league-worst passing attack (171.2 ypg). Through six games in Baltimore, the veteran receiver collected just six receptions, 47 yards and two touchdowns. With DeAndre Hopkins as the only 1,000+ receiver on a 244.8 ypg Cardinals passing attack, Bryant could have a much greater impact in Arizona.

Despite being a 33-year-old receiver who just returned from a two-year NFL hiatus, Bryant believes he still has what it takes to compete at an elite level.

“I feel like if you gonna play me one-on-one,” Bryant said, “I’ma win.”

While Arizona is his preferred location, there’s a pretty high likelihood that move doesn’t work out. With a veteran wide receiver in Larry Fitzgerald already on the roster, there isn’t much room to expand at the wideout position.

If his No. 1 choice doesn’t work out, Bryant said he’s open to a Cowboys reunion as well.