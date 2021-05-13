Dez Bryant Sends Clear Message About His NFL Future

The Dez Bryant comeback story seems like it will continue on into the 2021 season.

When asked by a fan about his potential return to the NFL next year on Twitter, Bryant, who’s notably open on social media, gave a simple answer.

“I plan on it,” the former All-Pro wide receiver wrote.

I plan on it https://t.co/fzNJhuaXqZ — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 13, 2021

Through eight seasons with Dallas from 2010-17, Bryant served as one of the elite wideout options in the NFL — logging 7,459 yards, 73 touchdowns and three Pro-Bowl appearances. But, in the late stages of his Cowboys tenure, his production started to dip — resulting in his release from the team in 2017.

Though he signed with the New Orleans Saints soon after he was cut, that original comeback attempt didn’t last long. In a cruel twist of fate, Bryant torn his Achilles on the first day of practice in 2018.

In October of this past season, the former first-round draft pick made yet another comeback — signing with the Ravens’ practice squad after a more than two year hiatus from football. Just one month later, he officially signed to Baltimore’s 53-man roster. Through six games in 2020, Bryant logged six receptions for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

While the veteran wideout said he’s grateful for the opportunity given to him by the Ravens, he didn’t feel like he was the best fit for the franchise. In a series of tweets back in February, Bryant explained that he hoped to play two more NFL seasons — just not in Baltimore.

So, it’s just a matter of who’ll take a chance on him again in 2021.

Bryant has made headlines recently for his outspoken opinions of the controversial signing of Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow.