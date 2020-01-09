Former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant Sends Message To Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy was asked about one of the toughest plays in Dallas Cowboys history at his introductory press conference this afternoon. The former Green Bay Packers head coach had a role in that play, after all.

The former Packers coach was asked about Dez Bryant’s non-catch in an NFC Divisional Round playoff game in 2015.

“It was a great catch, I can say now,” McCarthy said today. “But it wasn’t then, technically.”

Diplomatic answer.

Bryant seemed to respect it. The former Dallas Cowboys head coach sent a simple message to McCarthy on Twitter.

“Coach McCarthy… you are a real 1….” he wrote.

Coach McCarthy… you are a real 1…. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 9, 2020

McCarthy also admitted that he wasn’t going to challenge the play until the referee explained the “catch” rule to him.

“I had one timeout, maybe four minutes left in the game,” McCarthy said. “And I said after the game, ‘That was one hell of an athletic play.’ I was impressed. Dez and Sam Shields, you’re talking about two great athletes going after the football. But I asked the question in regards to how the rule was written, and I was given the right answer by the referee, so then I challenged it.”

Cowboys fans probably won’t ever get over that play, but it’ll be easier if McCarthy leads them to a Super Bowl or two.