Dez Bryant Suggests Bold Offseason Move For The Browns

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant hasn’t shied away from criticism of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. The former All-Pro wideout thinks Mayfield deserves most of the blame for Freddie Kitchens’ firing.

Bryant is high on the Browns’ roster, though, and he has suggested a bold offseason move.

The former Cowboys star thinks a current NFC East quarterback should be under center for the Browns in 2020.

Bryant suggested on Twitter that Cleveland needs to sign Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

“This what Cleveland Brown fans should be dreaming row right now.. get Eli Manning ..some how some way get 49ers D coordinator..run similar style offense like the 49ers… Cleveland have crazy talent everywhere offense and defense…maximize it while you can I’m taking all bets,” he wrote.

Bryant added that the Browns should keep Mayfield, but it’s hard to imagine Cleveland both making a change at the quarterback position and holding on to the former No. 1 overall draft pick.

Regardless, this won’t be happening.

It’s possible Mayfield won’t be a Browns lifer, but the former Oklahoma star isn’t leaving Cleveland before his rookie contract is up.