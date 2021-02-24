If you follow Dez Bryant on Twitter, you have a pretty good idea of what the wide receiver is thinking on any given day.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday night, Bryant responded to questions from curious fans. His most notable answers relieved his future NFL plans.

The ninth-year receiver hopes to play two more years in the league.

While the Ravens weren’t expected to resign Bryant this offseason anyways, the once-great receiver made it clear that he had no desire to return to Baltimore in 2021. The former Dallas Cowboys superstar noted the difficulties of joining an already-established team midseason.

“I will speak on my personal experience…I was in a position where everything was already established.. I took advantage of getting myself right.. I realized quick Baltimore wasn’t the place for me…no bad blood that’s their way of doing things so you gotta respect it..,” Bryant wrote.

After a nearly three-year hiatus from professional football, Bryant jumped right back into the game when he signed with the Ravens’ practice squad prior to the 2020 season. The veteran wideout notched his first game appearance for Baltimore in a Week 9 matchup with Indianapolis.

Through six regular season games, Bryant reeled in six catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns. In the Ravens’ two playoff games, the three-time Pro Bowler was targeted just twice in 18 snaps.

With the Lamar Jackson-led, run-heavy Ravens offense hard at work, Baltimore finished dead last in NFL team passing yards through 2020. As the fourth receiver option behind Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Miles Boykin and Willie Snead, Bryant clearly didn’t get the welcome back to the league he’d hoped for.

That being said, Bryant expressed his gratitude for the time he spent in Baltimore.

“I wasn’t bothered about playing time.. I enjoyed myself I met some great teammates.. guys I feel like I will be keeping in contact for a long time.. I’m thankful for the opportunity Baltimore gave me.” Bryant worte.

Where will Bryant end up for his final two seasons?