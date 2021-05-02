The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Couple On Second Date Goes Viral At MLB Game

Diamondbacks fans on a date.Arizona Diamondbacks/Twitter.

A couple on a second date went viral at the Arizona Diamondbacks game on Saturday.

Connor Buckley, a popular YouTuber known as “BuckArmy,” tweeted at the Diamondbacks during Saturday’s game. He said that his roommate was on a second date with a young woman. Buckley told the Diamondbacks where the couple was supposed to be sitting and asked for an update on the date.

“My roommate is on a date 6 rows above home plate. Any chance we could tell the camera man to zoom out a bit so I can see how it’s going???” he tweeted.

What happened following the tweet is awesome.

The Diamondbacks initially struggled to find the couple, despite some seating information and outfit details from Buckley.

Eventually, though, the couple was found. They appeared to be having a good time.

The roommate on the date chimed in on Twitter, poking fun at the situation.

“Glad my 2nd date was broadcasted to all of Twitter,” he tweeted.

Will there be a second date, though?

Even the Diamondbacks want to know.

That remains to be seen, though you would think Saturday’s antics probably helped his chances.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.