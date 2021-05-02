A couple on a second date went viral at the Arizona Diamondbacks game on Saturday.

Connor Buckley, a popular YouTuber known as “BuckArmy,” tweeted at the Diamondbacks during Saturday’s game. He said that his roommate was on a second date with a young woman. Buckley told the Diamondbacks where the couple was supposed to be sitting and asked for an update on the date.

“My roommate is on a date 6 rows above home plate. Any chance we could tell the camera man to zoom out a bit so I can see how it’s going???” he tweeted.

What happened following the tweet is awesome.

Hey @Dbacks my roommate is on a date 6 rows above home plate. Any chance we could tell the camera man to zoom out a bit so I can see how it’s going??? — BuckArmy (@BuckArmy) May 2, 2021

The Diamondbacks initially struggled to find the couple, despite some seating information and outfit details from Buckley.

Eventually, though, the couple was found. They appeared to be having a good time.

The roommate on the date chimed in on Twitter, poking fun at the situation.

“Glad my 2nd date was broadcasted to all of Twitter,” he tweeted.

Glad my 2nd date was broadcasted to all of Twitter😂❤️ https://t.co/373QnBfQDF — MboneHD (@MboneHD) May 2, 2021

Will there be a second date, though?

Even the Diamondbacks want to know.

But the question on everyone’s mind: is there gonna be a third date?? https://t.co/9O4SrYMPWo pic.twitter.com/7HNPqRQzva — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 2, 2021

That remains to be seen, though you would think Saturday’s antics probably helped his chances.