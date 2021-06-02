Video: Here’s The Craziest Swing Of The MLB Season

The craziest swing of the 2021 Major League Baseball season – so far, anyway – took place during Wednesday afternoon’s game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Mets.

Mets pitcher Miguel Castro, a 26-year-old right hander from the Dominican Republic, was on the mound for New York. Ketel Marte, a 27-year-old infielder from the Dominican Republic, was at the plate for Arizona.

Marte had arguably the craziest swinging strike of the season when he couldn’t hold off on a wild breaking ball from Castro.

Here’s what happened:

You wanna see a dead body? 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/u5D97E85S6 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 2, 2021

There is a ridiculous amount of movement on that 87 MPH breaking ball from Castro. We don’t blame Marte for not being able to hold off on the pitch, though it did create some pretty ridiculous stillshots.

Ketel Marte with your typical swinging strike against Miguel Castro. pic.twitter.com/toumnjt5iE — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) June 2, 2021

You don’t often see players ending up in that position after swinging the bat.

Marte is otherwise having a really good year at the plate for Arizona. He’s hitting .352 with three home runs and 11 RBI.

Arizona is 20-36 on the season, while New York is good for 26-21.