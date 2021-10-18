The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sunday’s Diana Taurasi News

Diana Taurasi during a WNBA game.PHOENIX, AZ - AUGUST 31: Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury during game three of the WNBA Western Conference Finals against the Seattle Storm at Talking Stick Resort Arena on August 31, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Storm 86-66. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Diana Taurasi reportedly let it all out following her team’s loss in the WNBA Finals on Sunday afternoon.

The Chicago Sky won the WNBA Finals on Sunday, defeating the Phoenix Mercury in four games to win their franchise’s first championship. Candace Parker won her second league championship, leading the Sky to a series-clinching win over the Mercury in Game 4 on Sunday.

It was reportedly a very emotional scene for the Mercury following Game 4. Reports indicate that Taurasi, 39, wrecked a locker room door after the loss.

The Phoenix Mercury also reportedly declined to speak with the media following the WNBA Finals loss. While it’s understandable for the players to be upset, speaking with the media is part of the job. And, for a league like the WNBA, which is attempting to grow its audience, it’s a tough look to decline media availability.

“Every journalist who covers the WNBA helps promote the league and give players the recognition they deserve. When players “decline” to do press, it’s not only disrespectful to reporters trying to do their jobs, but counter to that goal of bringing the W exposure and credibility,” Meredith Cash tweeted.

Some of the replies in my mentions right now about this are mind-blowing. Yes, the Phoenix Mercury should talk to the media and then get on their way. Just like every team that loses a championship. This isn’t new, different or unique. That’s it,” Duncan Smith added. 

Wish the Mercury had spoken to the media, and vented this frustration in public. This kind of door-smashing passion grows a game worth growing,” Bruce Arthur added. 

The WNBA has done a lot to grow its league in recent years. Sunday’s decision by the Mercury is an unfortunate setback to that growth, but hopefully the league can learn from it.

