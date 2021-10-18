Sports World Reacts To Sunday’s Diana Taurasi News

Diana Taurasi reportedly let it all out following her team’s loss in the WNBA Finals on Sunday afternoon.

The Chicago Sky won the WNBA Finals on Sunday, defeating the Phoenix Mercury in four games to win their franchise’s first championship. Candace Parker won her second league championship, leading the Sky to a series-clinching win over the Mercury in Game 4 on Sunday.

It was reportedly a very emotional scene for the Mercury following Game 4. Reports indicate that Taurasi, 39, wrecked a locker room door after the loss.

Diana Taurasi broke a door in the Mercury locker room after their Game 4 loss, per @TheNextHoops The team also declined to do media availability after the game. pic.twitter.com/rehuTKFE4q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 18, 2021

The Phoenix Mercury also reportedly declined to speak with the media following the WNBA Finals loss. While it’s understandable for the players to be upset, speaking with the media is part of the job. And, for a league like the WNBA, which is attempting to grow its audience, it’s a tough look to decline media availability.

“Every journalist who covers the WNBA helps promote the league and give players the recognition they deserve. When players “decline” to do press, it’s not only disrespectful to reporters trying to do their jobs, but counter to that goal of bringing the W exposure and credibility,” Meredith Cash tweeted.

Every journalist who covers the WNBA helps promote the league and give players the recognition they deserve. When players “decline” to do press, it’s not only disrespectful to reporters trying to do their jobs, but counter to that goal of bringing the W exposure and credibility. — Meredith Cash (@mercash22) October 17, 2021

“Some of the replies in my mentions right now about this are mind-blowing. Yes, the Phoenix Mercury should talk to the media and then get on their way. Just like every team that loses a championship. This isn’t new, different or unique. That’s it,” Duncan Smith added.

Some of the replies in my mentions right now about this are mind-blowing. Yes, the Phoenix Mercury should talk to the media and then get on their way. Just like every team that loses a championship. This isn’t new, different or unique. That’s it. — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) October 17, 2021

“Wish the Mercury had spoken to the media, and vented this frustration in public. This kind of door-smashing passion grows a game worth growing,” Bruce Arthur added.

Wish the Mercury had spoken to the media, and vented this frustration in public. This kind of door-smashing passion grows a game worth growing. https://t.co/KOd4Q55DNT — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) October 18, 2021

The WNBA has done a lot to grow its league in recent years. Sunday’s decision by the Mercury is an unfortunate setback to that growth, but hopefully the league can learn from it.