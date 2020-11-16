Dianna Russini Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Performance Today

ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini had perhaps the best reaction to Ben Roethlisberger’s performance against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Big Ben didn’t practice this week. The future Hall of Fame quarterback was away from his team, as he was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve List. Roethlisberger didn’t test positive himself, but was deemed a close contact to someone who did.

So, Roethlisberger spent the week at home, communicating with the Steelers via video chats and text messages. He also spent the week helping teach pre-K to his kids.

“I’m doing great,” Roethlisberger said in his media session on Saturday. “My body enjoyed the week off. My mind from teaching pre-K did not enjoy the week off. It was fun to be home with them, but I definitely missed the guys.”

Roethlisberger doesn’t appear to have missed a beat. He’s completed 27 of 46 passes for 333 yards and four touchdowns.

ESPN’s NFL insider summed up everyone’s thoughts on Roethlisberger’s performance today.

“Practice is so overrated,” she tweeted.

Hey, in Big Ben’s case, she’s probably not wrong.

At this point in his career – and the season – Roethlisberger probably doesn’t need much practice.

The Steelers are crushing the Bengals, 36-10, on Sunday evening. They’ll improve to a league-best 9-0 with today’s win.