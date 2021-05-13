Dianna Russini Shares Latest On Texans, Deshaun Watson

Earlier this year, the Houston Texans were firm in their “no trade” attitude towards superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson. But, that all changed when a cascade of sexual assault allegations rained down on the franchise QB just a few months ago.

Now, with no swift end in sight for Watson’s ongoing legal battles, the Texans seem more than ready to test the trade waters.

During an appearance with Get Up on Thursday morning, ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini gave the latest update on a potential Watson trade situation.

“Just checking in around the league about where this stands at this point, I’m told Houston is still open to trading him,” Russini said. “This isn’t something they’ve taken off the table or changed their minds on. A few months ago, that was a, ‘No way they’re going to do it,’ and, of course, they changed their tune there.”

Even if Houston doesn’t trade Watson this offseason, the team seems to be making preparations to play without him in 2021. After signing veteran QB Tyrod Taylor and trading for Bengals backup Ryan Finley earlier this offseason, the Texans selected Stanford quarterback Davis Mills with the No. 67 pick in the 2021 draft.

According to recent reports from TMZ Sports, Watson’s accusers will not accept settlement payments from the 25-year-old QB. With what looks like a long impending legal battle in court, the league’s leading passer in 2020 could be away from the NFL game for quite some time.

Even if he did settle all of his cases out of court, Watson will likely face hefty punishments from the league’s player conduct board.