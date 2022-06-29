Dianna Russini Sounds Off On List: NFL World Reacts

Houston, TX - January 20, 2020 - TDECU Stadium: Dianna Russini (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)

ESPN's Dianna Russini has joined in the chorus of people fuming at Keyshawn Johnson over Johnson's list of "the scariest QBs in the NFL."

Earlier today, Johnson released his top five list of scary QBs. While Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers were obvious favorites, his inclusion of Kyler Murray at five and Lamar Jackson at number one left people unsatisfied.

Taking to Twitter, Russini admonished the list, demanding to know why neither Tom Brady, Justin Herbert or Joe Burrow made the list. Her tweet has quickly gone viral:

"Joe Burrow? Justin Herbert? I don’t know… Tom Brady!" she asked.

But the reaction to Russini's tweet hasn't been one of universal agreement. While some agree that not having at least one of them there is a travesty, others have pointed out that the danger nearly all of the QBs have on Johnson's list that Burrow, Herbert and Brady don't is mobility.

That said, the majority of the responses is one of agreement with her.

There's definitely a lot of subjectivity in any list like this. The ranking of the quarterbacks alone would spark a debate in almost every NFL fanbase.

One thing's for sure: Keyshawn Johnson didn't create a list that most people would agree with.

How would you rank the top five scariest quarterbacks in the NFL? Do you agree with Dianna Russini here?