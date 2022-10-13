Dick Ebersol Apologizes For What He Said About Tony Romo

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 08: CBS sports analyst Tony Romo speaks during a keynote address by Intel Corp. CEO Brian Krzanich (not pictured) at CES 2018 at Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on January 8, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs from January 9-12 and features about 3,900 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Former NBC executive Dick Ebersol recently did an interview where he slammed CBS NFL commentator Tony Romo for seemingly losing his passion for broadcaster. But now he's walking back his remarks.

Appearing on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Ebersol lamented that "something's happened since he got into that chair" because he doesn't seem like he's as into what he's doing on NFL Sundays to him anymore.

“I’ve known Tony Romo, since he first got to the pros. He’s an unbelievably engaging guy, he should have been a terrific, great broadcaster,” Ebersol said. “Something’s happened since he got into that chair. And it doesn’t seem like he’s into it. Like he was on his way up. He does not seem to be the storyteller that he should be. The thing that makes [Al] Michaels great, [Joe] Buck great, and all these guys are they’re really, they’re really storytellers. And Tony has gotten further and further away from that I think.”

But Ebersol soon walked back those comments. In a statement he released, Ebersol stated that he went too far and doesn't even believe what he said.

“Tony Romo is like a son to me,” Ebersol said, via the New York Post. “I am truly his biggest fan on and off the field. As a fan, and a producer, I have always been known to offer up unsolicited notes. But this time, after a long day of interviews, I went too far and frankly said things that I do not believe and are simply not true.

“No announcer is more passionate about the NFL than Tony Romo, and I personally cannot wait to hear his call this and every Sunday. He is as good as it gets.”

Tony Romo has been widely praised for his work with CBS and is considered one of the best color commentators in football. CBS has certainly paid him like one.