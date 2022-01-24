Dick Vitale Announces Decision On College Basketball Season

The legendary Dick Vitale announced unfortunate news just moments ago.

Vitale will not be continuing his work for ESPN the rest of this season. He needs more rest and will eventually need surgery to correct Dysplasia on the vocal cords.

“Well, today, Dr. Z. delivered the news that even though the rest really helped, I need to give my voice an even longer ‘T.O., Baby!’ And there is no doubt I will soon need surgery to solve my Dysplasia and ulcerated lesions of the vocal cords,” Vitale said in a statement.

“So, while I’m heartbroken that I won’t appear on ESPN for the rest of this season, I’m encouraged by the progress. In fact, it appears that by resting my voice for the past three weeks, I’ve reduced the inflammation by 60 percent. Let’s hope the added rest will help it heal some more, and things will look even better when I go for my next follow-up visit on Feb. 16. Once the inflammation heals, we will set a date for surgery.”

ESPN college basketball analyst @DickieV provides an update on his vocal cords Vitale shares that more rest & surgery are required to resolve Dysplasia & ulcerated lesions “While my throat continues to heal, I need to shut it down for the season.”https://t.co/jqJOiDKiVD — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 24, 2022

This is obviously an unfortunate setback for the legendary ESPN commentator.

However, the good news is doctors believe Dickie V will be able to return for the 2022-23 season.

“My throat’s condition is clearly moving in the right direction, and Dr. Z. is very optimistic that this can be successfully treated to have me strong for the 2022-23 season on ESPN,” Vitale added.

We wish Vitale all the best in his recovery and can’t wait to hear his voice next season.