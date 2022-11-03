Dick Vitale Announces Encouraging Health News

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale (C) dances with members of the Gonzaga Bulldogs band before the championship game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament between the Bulldogs and the Brigham Young Cougars at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs won 74-54. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

College basketball icon Dick Vitale has been dealing with a litany of serious health issues over the past year that have largely kept him away from the broadcaster's table.

But on Thursday, Dickie V shared a heartwarming health update. Taking to Twitter, he revealed that after his latest bloodwork from his quarterly cancer exam, he passed all of the tests.

"Yes I’m THRILLED to learn that my oncologist called to report that I passed all the tests plus bloodwork on my quarterly cancer exam . THANKS to ALL of YOU that constantly send my way," Vitale wrote.

Vitale included a link to a video he posted on Facebook, where the oncologist informed him of his passed test results. The basketball icon was overjoyed.

Between battles with melanoma and lymphoma, Dick Vitale's health problems kept him from partaking in the broadcast fun during last season.

But this latest update bodes well for Vitale being healthy enough to be a part of the madness this year.

We wish Dickie V a successful recovery.