Dick Vitale Announces He’s Taking Extended Break From ESPN

Longtime ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale has been appearing on the air in between cancer treatments, but he’ll be taking an extended break moving forward.

The beloved college basketball analyst announced on Wednesday that he’s taking an extended break to rest his vocal cords.

Vitale, who is battling lymphoma, has been told by his doctors that he needs to rest.

“The good news is that he doesn’t believe anything is life-threatening; however, Dr. Zeitels says I have pre-cacerous Dysplasia on the vocal cords. Bottom line is I need to rest them – my voice needs a T.O., BABY!” he says.

I am flying to Boston to see Dr Zeitels as I have developed major problems with my vocal cords . Your 🙏🙏🙏 &❤️❤️❤️ lifted my spirits in my battle with Melanoma & Lymphoma Melanoma is cured & Dr Brown is optimistic on Lymphoma . Need 🙏🙏❤️❤️today ! https://t.co/EeZU3gTuRC — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 29, 2021

Vitale isn’t sure how long he’ll be off the air.

“I’m not sure exactly how long I will be off the air as a result of this or how many games I will miss. Dr. Zeitels wants to see me every couple weeks in the New Year to check on my progress. Of course, I am heartbroken that I won’t be immediately sitting courtside doing what I love, yet I’m in this for the long run. I plan to do games when I’m 100 – I need to listen to Dr. Z!

Because I will be off the air for the time being, I didn’t want people to fear that I had a setback with my cancer treatments. As I announced previously, Dr. Rick Brown had said I’m cured from melanoma, and they say we are making fantastic progress in my battle with lymphoma. My chemo treatments will resume tomorrow and I hope and pray that they continue to be successful,” he says.

Best of luck, Dickie V!