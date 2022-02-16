The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Dick Vitale Announces Update After Undergoing Surgery Today

Dick Vitale attending a Duke college basketball game.DURHAM, NC - MARCH 03: ESPN basketball analyst Dick Vitale reports from the sidelines before the Duke Blue Devils against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 3, 2012 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Longtime ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale has been providing consistent social media updates on his current battle with cancer. And on Tuesday night, the college basketball icon shared his most recent status with a post on Twitter.

Vitale announced that he would be undergoing surgery today with a post last week. Today’s procedure was apparently a success.

“Sorry due to discomfort from surgery I I’ll be limited on social media . Love ALL of u that have sent me [prayers and love]. It was a 3 hr surgery Dr Zeitels said was tough but got what he needed vs Dysplasia & ulcerated lesions / must do 4 week voice rest,” Dickie V wrote on Twitter.

Vitale was diagnosed with lymphoma and vocal cord dysplasia in October of 2021. Though he was able to return to the courtside booth for a few games earlier this year, he announced the decision to rest his voice for the remainder of the season back in January.

Best of luck to Dickie V and his family as he continues this fight.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.