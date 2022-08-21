Dick Vitale Calls The Yankees 'Pathetic' On Twitter: Fans React

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 11: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament between the Pepperdine Waves and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs defeated the Waves 100-74. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dick Vitale took to Twitter this Saturday afternoon to rant about the New York Yankees.

In a tweet, the longtime sports commentator calls the storied MLB ballclub "pathetic" for how it's performed since the All-Star break.

"I’m shocked by the @Yankees PATHETIC performance since the All Star break. They lose again vs the @BlueJays 5-2. Can u imagine if “ THE BOSS”George Steinbrenner was living ?Hey watch out for Blue Jays in the playoffs . My guy @DShulman_ESPN must’ve excited about their potential," said Vitale.

He's not wrong. The Yankees are abysmal since the All-Star break and don't look like a true World Series contender at the moment.

Vitale's tweet is receiving plenty of attention on Twitter right now.

"They need help across the board. Batters waiting on fastballs not swinging on first pitch fastballs. Big guns can’t hit breaking balls. Batting Coach not doing his job," one fan wrote.

Dickie V is clearly worried about the trajectory of the Yankees this season. They should be too. It's the wrong time of year to get in a slump.