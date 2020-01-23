Dick Vitale Criticizes Big 12’s Kansas vs. Kansas State Punishments

The Big 12 announced its punishment this afternoon for the brawl that occurred at the end of the Kansas vs. Kansas State game on Wednesday evening.

Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa received the harshest penalty from the league. The former five-star recruit picked up a chair and threatened to hit a Kansas State player with it during the melee.

In total, four different players were suspended:

Silvio De Sousa – 12 games (Kansas)

James Love – 8 games (Kansas State)

Antonio Gordon – 3 games (Kansas State)

David McCormack – 2 games (Kansas)

“This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated and these suspensions reflect the severity of last evening’s events,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “I am appreciative of the cooperation of both institutions in resolving this matter.”

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale feels the penalties are too light. He thinks De Sousa should’ve been suspended for the entire season.

“I am shocked how light the penalties were considering how dangerous that fracas was. In the case of Silvio DeSousa I thought the minimum should have been the entire season,” he tweeted.

Vitale ripped players from Kansas and Kansas State on the air on Wednesday night.

“Well, just absolutely sickening and unbelievable. In 40 years [I’ve been on] TV, I haven’t seen anything like that unless you go to the NBA and look at the Pistons brawl that took place in the Palace,” Vitale said. “I think there’s no doubt in my mind that De Sousa never, ever should put a uniform on again in college basketball. None. As Seth [Greenberg] said it, I couldn’t agree more, he’s holding a chair. I mean, that’s criminal. Look at him; he’s going to hurt somebody. I don’t want to hear any excuse that they stole the ball with time running out, should have never done such. Give me a break. That was ugly. Where were the coaches, the assistants keeping their team on the bench? That’s the first rule: One assistant should take charge and make sure that no one gets there.

“It is sickening. There’s no place in the game,” Vitale said. “That was almost criminal, what De Sousa has done. I’ll be shocked if he ever wears a uniform again in a Kansas uniform.”

Both Kansas and Kansas State were also “reprimanded for violations of the Big 12 Sportsmanship Policies” according to the league.