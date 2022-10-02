Dick Vitale Crushes Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M For Another Disappointing Loss
While college hoops may be what he's known for, legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale is a fan of all sports and he let his thoughts on Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M be known after Saturday's loss.
Taking to Twitter, Dickie V questioned everybody who had the Aggies as a top-10 team coming into the year; warning that it won't get any easier as the season goes on.
"All u football fanatics wasn’t Jimbo Fisher & [Texas A&M Football] suppose to be top 10 status? Get beat earlier this yr at home by [Appalachian State] & today get routed by [Mississippi State] 42-24! It gets easier on road next week as they face [Alabama] ha ha) & that [equals] OUCH."
Vitale's tweet even got some reaction from fans.
"Gotta love Dickie V. trolling Jimbo. Well deserved," one user replied.
"Wow. Even Dick Vitale is smack talking Jimbo," another said.
The 17th-ranked Aggies fell to 3-2 with the loss.