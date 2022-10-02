Dick Vitale Crushes Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M For Another Disappointing Loss

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 11: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament between the Pepperdine Waves and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs defeated the Waves 100-74. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

While college hoops may be what he's known for, legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale is a fan of all sports and he let his thoughts on Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M be known after Saturday's loss.

Taking to Twitter, Dickie V questioned everybody who had the Aggies as a top-10 team coming into the year; warning that it won't get any easier as the season goes on.

"All u football fanatics wasn’t Jimbo Fisher & [Texas A&M Football] suppose to be top 10 status? Get beat earlier this yr at home by [Appalachian State] & today get routed by [Mississippi State] 42-24! It gets easier on road next week as they face [Alabama] ha ha) & that [equals] OUCH."

Vitale's tweet even got some reaction from fans.

"Gotta love Dickie V. trolling Jimbo. Well deserved," one user replied.

"Wow. Even Dick Vitale is smack talking Jimbo," another said.

The 17th-ranked Aggies fell to 3-2 with the loss.