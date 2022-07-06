Dick Vitale Documentary Is Coming Out: Sports World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A new documentary about legendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale is coming out in two weeks.

The documentary is called "Dickie V" and it's an ESPN film with a runtime of about 80 minutes. The film follows and chronicles Vitale's life throughout his career as an announcer, plus shows how inspirational he's been after battling cancer.

“Everyone knows the Dick Vitale that shows up with an energetic smile and enthusiastic conversation, but there is so much more to his character beyond his ‘Vitale-isms’,” Director Nick Nanton said in an ESPN press release. "In the process of making this film, I realized that his tenacity and heartfelt personality came from a place of deep hurt and a desire to help anyone who had felt the depths of loss he had felt."

"From childhood bullying by his peers due to the loss of his left eye to a meteoric rise in coaching, only to be unceremoniously ousted from his dream job as head coach of the Detroit Pistons to a ‘second career’ in broadcasting that turned out to be his true calling, Vitale’s journey of resilience is one that I know will resonate universally. His is a story of loss, triumph, giving, and humanity. It’s one I simply had to tell.”

The sports world is ecstatic to watch this film when it comes out.

The documentary is set to debut on Jul. 20 on ESPN+.