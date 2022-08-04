Dick Vitale Has 1 Non-Conference Game In Mind For Kentucky

Dick Vitale wants Kentucky to add one of the best Big Ten basketball programs to its non-conference schedule.

The ESPN college basketball commentator is calling for Kentucky to take on Indiana after the two schools used to play all the time over the years.

"This is a quality pre-conf. matchup btw Kentucky and Gonzaga. Now a NO BRAINER, coach John Calipari needs to get together with Mike Woodson and they MUST agree that Indiana and KENTUCKY will play," Vitale tweeted.

Kentucky and Indiana last played in 2016, when the latter took down the former, 73-67 in the NCAA Tournament.

The two schools have met 57 times, though Kentucky has won 32 of those matchups. They played each year from 1969-2012 before the series suddenly stopped.

If the series does resume, there's a good chance that Vitale will get to call that game since ESPN has some of the college basketball television rights.