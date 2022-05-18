Dick Vitale Has 1 Question For The Philadelphia 76ers

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Legendary basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale just posed a question many NBA fans have pondered during this year's postseason.

"How in the world did the [Philadelphia 76ers] ever let [Jimmy Butler] get away? The combo of [Joel Embiid] & Jimmy B would be lethal & they would be playing tonight," Vitale wrote on Twitter during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Jimmy Butler and the Heat took down his former Sixers team in this year's Eastern Conference Semifinals. After Miami won Game 6, both Butler and Embiid talked about how they wish they were still on the same team.

"I'm proud of him. Yes, yes, yes, I still wish I was on his team. I definitely love the Miami Heat, though, man. I'm glad that I'm here. But I got so much respect and love for Joel Embiid," Butler said in his postgame interview.

"I'm happy for him. I won't sit here and say I didn't wish he was my teammate. I still don't know how we let him go. But I wish I could have gone to battle with him still. But it is what it is. Just gotta keep building and keep trying to reach that goal," Embiid said during his postgame press conference.

Butler and Embiid were teammates in Philadelphia for less than one season in 2019. As Butler emerged as the team's primary ball-handler and offensive weapon, former Philadelphia point guard Ben Simmons reportedly got frustrated about his new role.

Later that summer, the Sixers let Butler walk. That same summer, they signed Tobias Harris on a five-year, $180 million deal.

"Tobias Harris over me?" Butler chirped after sending the Sixers home.

Butler has been outstanding this postseason, averaging just under 30 points per game.