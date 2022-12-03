Dick Vitale Has Brutally Honest Admission On Possible Michigan vs. Ohio State Rematch In Playoff

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Legendary college hoops broadcaster Dick Vitale loves all things sports. And on Saturday, Dickie V shared his opinion on the possibility of an Ohio State-Michigan rematch in the College Football Playoff following USC and TCU's losses.

"Hope the committee doesn’t force Ohio State to #3 to set up a rematch with Michigan as that would NOT be RIGHT," Vitale tweeted. "They are lucky to be a #4 which most likely will happen even though if study Alabama‘s schedule they deserve #4. Bama was never beaten at home by 3 TD’s."

TCU might've opened a door with their loss in the Big-12 Championship on Saturday, but it'll depend on how the committee weighs a three-point defeat for a team that went undefeated in the regular season.

Many are making the argument that the Horned Frogs should remain the in the playoff picture, while others point to the weakness of their conference and think a two-loss Alabama team is still better.

We'll see what the committee thinks after this weekend.