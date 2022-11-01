Dick Vitale Is Heartbroken Over Tom Brady, Gisele News

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dick Vitale hopes it's not too late Tom Brady and supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, to reconcile.

The pair officially announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage. But speaking with the New York Post, the legendary college hoops personality said that he felt from afar that the relationship was salvageable:

I have simply seen many pics over the years of the fantastic passion in the open they demonstrated with each other & the love they both have for their young children. Thus I hope ultimately they can sit down with a professional & work out their differences.

Dickie V went on to say that the typical causes of divorce didn't appear to be at play, but rather Brady's commitment to his career.

Tom playing football should not end a marriage of two people that have showed so much LOVE FOR EACH OTHER. Yes I hope they can find a way to resolve their differences. Heck usually the end happens due to a 3rd party/ drugs- alcohol/ financial stress etc. ... I am not in anyway an expert or have any inside info – just know what I have read of this soap opera AS THE WORLD OF GISELE & TOM spins & I am hoping for a reconciliation that brings them & their children loads of HEALTH & HAPPINESS.

When talking about his marriage, Vitale said: