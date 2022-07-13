Dick Vitale Makes His Opinion On Big Ten Realignment Very Clear

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

With the Big Ten Conference adding UCLA and USC in the coming years, their football and basketball competitions are going to get a lot more intense. But Dick Vitale is taking some issue with the move.

Taking to Twitter, Vitale declared that it makes "ZERO geographical sense" for the Big Ten to add the two teams. He pointed out that while the basketball and football teams will get to take charter flights to games, the other sports like swimming, golf, tennis and others will suffer.

"Just heard a guy say how great it will be having UCLA & USC in the @B1GMBBall & @B1Gfootball.I wanted to say it makes ZERO geographical sense .Those teams will fly charter -does anyone give a DAMN about the swimmers,golf,tennis teams etc ? Let's be REAL it is all about $$$$$!" Vitale wrote.

Dick Vitale isn't exactly saying anything that people didn't already know with his line about "it is all about the money." That was the obvious intention from the get go.

Ironically, it might be that money from the added revenue of UCLA and USC joining that might make it easier for other athletic programs to thrive.

At least, that's the theory. The reality might wind up being exactly what Vitale fears.

Unfortunately, not as many athletic programs are financially viable without the revenue of their football or basketball teams to support them. For some Big Ten schools, this realignment might be the lifeline that some programs need.

Hopefully they use it.