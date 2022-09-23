Dick Vitale Makes Prediction For Buccaneers-Packers Game

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It's been an eventful year for ESPN's Dick Vitale. Fresh off the heels of an ongoing recovery from various surgeries, his beloved Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking good to start the season.

At 2-0, the Bucs are one of only six teams that remain undefeated in the NFL. But does Dickie V think his team will win against the mighty Green Bay Packers this weekend?

Taking to Twitter, Vitale gave his prediction for Sunday's big game. He declared that despite missing several top receivers, the Buccaneers still have a top notch defense and Tom Brady, and is predicting a win.

"Going to cheer my ⁦@NFL @Buccaneers vs ⁦@AaronRodgers12⁩ & ⁦⁦⁦@packers⁩ Our STAR receivers r out so someone has to make big plays. Love having a strong D & the GOAT ⁦@TomBrady⁩ & that means 3-0!" Vitale said.

If the Buccaneers wants to prove Dick Vitale correct, they'll probably need to play a little better than they did against the New Orleans Saints this past week.

The Buccaneers won that game due in large part to the defense forcing turnovers on three straight drives, contributing directly to the 17 points that allowed them to win the game.

Tom Brady was far from terrific in that game, and his frustrations were evident on the sidelines.

Against a team that moves the ball as easily as the Green Bay Packers, that kind of effort won't be enough.

Will Dick Vitale's prediction come true?