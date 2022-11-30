Dick Vitale Names 2 College Basketball Teams Flying "Under The Radar"

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 05: Sportscaster Dick Vitale poses with Gonzaga Bulldogs fans before the team's semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament against the San Francisco Dons at the Orleans Arena on March 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs won 88-60. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The first month of college basketball is coming to a close and there have been some huge surprises already. For ESPN's Dick Vitale, there are two teams that he thinks are making some noise that deserve more attention.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Dickie V declared that Southern Miss and Missouri are his two "under the radar teams." He pointed out that both of them are 8-0 to start the season.

"2 teams under the radar in college hoops r Southern Miss & Missouri as both r undefeated at 8-0," Vitale tweeted.

Dickie V's tweet is going viral with over 2,000 likes in under an hour. But not everyone agrees with the assessment.

Stadium college hoops insider Jeff Goodman tried pointing to Missouri's schedule, but was quickly shut down by fans pointing out that they're still unbeaten.

Neither team boasts a win over a top 25 team this year, though Southern Miss is the only one of the two that has beaten a Power Five team this year. The Golden Eagles knocked off SEC minnow Vanderbilt on the road in their second game of the season.

Missouri will face their first true test of the season in just a few weeks when they take on Kansas in the Border War.

As for Southern Miss, they don't have any top tier opponents on their schedule the rest of the way. Their only real path to the NCAA Tournament will probably be as conference tournament champions.

Are Missouri and Southern Miss as "under the radar" as Dick Vitale says they are?