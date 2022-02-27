Dick Vitale Names College Basketball’s Greatest Coach Ever

There’s no doubt, if you ask Dickie V. The greatest coach in the history of college basketball is Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski.

Taking to his Twitter Sunday, the Hall of Fame sportscaster posted a poolside message ahead of Coach K’s last game at Cameron Indoor via his patented whiteboard.

“The last week has arrived,” Dick Vitale wrote. “Saturday, 6 PM – UNC vs. Duke. Last game for Coach K coaching at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The VBDI says Coach K is the ‘GOAT’ as a basketball coach at the college level.”

Yes no doubt says the VBDI – COACH K = the GOAT ! @DukeMBB @ESPNPR pic.twitter.com/QQxDdnKfLL — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 27, 2022

Vitale continues to recovers from surgery on his vocal cords after a very public cancer bout; robbing us of that trademark voice for the time being.

It’s hard to argue with his statement that Coach K stands above the rest though. Five NCAA titles, 12 Final Fours, 15 ACC championships and a dozen regular season conference titles; Krzyzewski’s 1,195 wins are the most all-time.

Back in November, Krzyzewski referred to Vitale’s cancer fight as “God’s work.” Telling his 82-year-old friend, “I’m so proud of you. You doing this shows the thousands of people with cancer that you’re going to fight it.”

Dick Vitale is one of the most beloved characters in college basketball and arguably no one has done more to promote the game than him.

We certainly hope Vitale makes a full recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the sidelines ASAP!