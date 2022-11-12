Dick Vitale Names His College Football Team Of The Day
Sports media personality Dick Vitale took to Twitter on Saturday to name his college football "team of the day."
Dickie V gave this honor to the UConn Huskies — who took down the No. 19 Liberty Flames 36-33 in an exciting matchup earlier this afternoon.
"My TEAM of the DAY thus far is CONNECTICUT that beat 8-1 LIBERTY who last week beat @RazorbackFB of the @SEC .The job @CoachJimMoraFB is doing with @UConnFootball is awesome. Bowl Eligible / same with job @CoachMikeElko is doing with @DukeFOOTBALL," Vitale wrote.
With today's win, the Huskies moved to 6-5 on the year and became bowl eligible for the first time since 2015. The team previously hadn't had more than one win in a season since 2019.
UConn will close out its regular-season schedule with a matchup against Army next weekend.