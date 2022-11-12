Dick Vitale Names His College Football Team Of The Day

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 05: Sportscaster Dick Vitale poses with Gonzaga Bulldogs fans before the team's semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament against the San Francisco Dons at the Orleans Arena on March 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs won 88-60. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Sports media personality Dick Vitale took to Twitter on Saturday to name his college football "team of the day."

Dickie V gave this honor to the UConn Huskies — who took down the No. 19 Liberty Flames 36-33 in an exciting matchup earlier this afternoon.

"My TEAM of the DAY thus far is CONNECTICUT that beat 8-1 LIBERTY who last week beat @RazorbackFB of the @SEC .The job @CoachJimMoraFB is doing with @UConnFootball is awesome. Bowl Eligible / same with job @CoachMikeElko is doing with @DukeFOOTBALL," Vitale wrote.

With today's win, the Huskies moved to 6-5 on the year and became bowl eligible for the first time since 2015. The team previously hadn't had more than one win in a season since 2019.

UConn will close out its regular-season schedule with a matchup against Army next weekend.