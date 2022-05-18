Dick Vitale Names 'Most Ready' Player In 2022 NBA Draft

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

With the NBA Lottery set, legendary college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale shared his thoughts on what player he sees having an immediate impact at the next level.

And while he likes all of the players slated to go in the top three, Vitale said one stands above the rest.

"I LOVE the top 3 PTPERS but to me the most ready physically & skill wise is [Paolo Banchero]," Dickie V tweeted. "PAOLO BANCHERO is ready today to be an impact rookie. Can score in multiple ways & has the strength to endure the contact in the NBA."

The Orlando Magic won the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Some analysts see them taking Duke's one-and-done star, while others have them grabbing Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren or Auburn big man Jabari Smith Jr.

As a Blue Devil, Banchero showcased the ability to score both inside and out and defend multiple positions.

With his stature and NBA-readiness, P5 could slide in and possibly accelerate the Magic's rebuild.

It's easy to see why Vitale and others see Banchero having an immediate impact on winning games in the Association.