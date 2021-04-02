Dick Vitale Not Happy With College Basketball Players Transferring

Set to reverse a long-standing college basketball transfer policy, the NCAA is on the brink of passing legislation that will allow all college athletes to transfer and play at their new school without a waiting period.

Under the current rules, players who transfer are forced to sit out for one year before taking the court for their new team — unless they receive a special waiver. With the amended rules nearly set in stone, that will likely all change very soon.

As a result of this expected change, the NCAA has seen a record number of men’s college basketball players enter the transfer portal in 2021. Over 1,100 athletes have already put their names into the ring for recruitment to a new program.

This rule change is one of the most polarizing issues in today’s college game.

While some view it as a long-awaited win for players’ rights, others see it as a detriment to the passion and team bonds that make college basketball what it is.

Longtime college basketball analyst Dick Vitale sees it as the latter.

“The transfer portal & allowing players to transfer w/o sitting 1 yr has already created chaos to the game many of us LOVE,” Vitale wrote on Twitter. “Over 1100 already have entered. The claim that coaches can move w/o sitting out is not apples to apples .”

The transfer portal & allowing players to transfer w/o sitting 1 yr has already created chaos to the game many of us LOVE . Over 1100 already have entered. The claim that coaches can move w/o sitting out is not apples to apples . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 2, 2021

While he’s clearly frustrated with the mass number of players flipping their commitments, Vitale’s comments may have been sparked by one specific transfer decision. Yesterday, reports surfaced that North Carolina star center Walker Kessler’s decision to transfer was the “nail in the coffin” that contributed to the shocking retirement of legendary basketball coach Roy Williams.

For better or for worse, college basketball culture is changing before our eyes.