Dick Vitale Not Happy: College Sports World Reacts

The college sports landscape has undergone major changes over the past few years - perhaps one too many for Dick Vitale's liking.

The iconic college hoops commentator took to Twitter this past weekend to complain about the Big Ten's decision to add USC and UCLA.

Dickie V is worried that cross-country travel to play the Bruins and Trojans is going to be a bit too taxing for student-athletes.

"Thinking about UCLA & USC moving to @B1Gfootball - is it fair for the athletes in baseball , lacrosse , tennis swimming , soccer etc traveling to play UCLA / USC / does anybody care? The only thing that matters is Cash Cash $$$ baby," said Vitale.

He's definitely not wrong. Money is the driving factor here.

"In today's college sports, it's all about the money. They don't care about the student athletes," one fan wrote.

On the other hand, a multi-hour flight isn't the worst thing in the world. The student-athletes should be just fine.

"It’s a flight. They aren’t traveling for days on horseback," a fan replied.

"USC/UCLA will 1) recruit better in mid-west with players having USC/UCLA away games near their homes in the mid-west 2) The money from the TV deal will make up for the long travel having their own planes or long term charters. The PAC12 will be no better than the ACC in FB," another fan wrote.

Sorry, Vitale. More changes are probably on the way.

The Big Ten is reportedly interested in adding Notre Dame, Oregon and potentially Stanford and Washington.