Dick Vitale Has Brutally Honest Message For Michigan Fans

We’re less than an hour away from one of the biggest games of the 2020-21 men’s college basketball regular season.

Ohio State, the No. 4 team in the country, is scheduled to host No. 3 Michigan in Columbus. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines are playing for Big Ten supremacy.

Michigan has been the league’s best team so far this season, but no one has been playing better than Ohio State as of late. The Buckeyes have won seven games in a row and are in line for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The rivalry between the Buckeyes and the Wolverines has been far more competitive on the court than the gridiron as of late, as noted by ESPN’s Dick Vitale.

“This was once a monster matchup in football but has become CUPCAKE CITY for Buckeyes in football. Relax UM fans just stating facts,” the longtime ESPN analyst tweeted out.

Hey, he’s not wrong.

Ohio State has not lost to Michigan in football since the 2011 season. ESPN is predicting a win for the Buckeyes on the hardwood today, too.

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gives Ohio State a better than 50 percent chance at taking down Michigan on Sunday afternoon.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.