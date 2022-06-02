Dick Vitale Reacts To College Basketball's Big Returns

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 11: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament between the Pepperdine Waves and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs defeated the Waves 100-74. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Three college basketball stars will be returning to the sport next season, and Dick Vitale couldn't be more excited.

Wednesday night was the deadline for college basketball players to withdraw their names from the NBA Draft consideration. Three notable players made such a decision.

Gonzaga's Drew Timme, Kansas' Jalen Wilson and Houston's Marcus Sasser will be returning next season.

Vitale couldn't be more excited.

"3 teams in college hoops top 10 pre season got stronger as @ZagMBB‘s DREW TIMME @KUHoops JALEN WILSON & @UHCougarMBK MARCUS SASSER returning to college !," he said.

This is a big deal for college sports. Keeping players in the sport instead of bolting for the NBA or G League is a big win for the NCAA.

Bill Self is clearly excited about the fact Wilson is returning for the Jayhawks.

"We are all very excited to hear the news today from Jalen and his family that he will be returning to school for the 2022-23 campaign,” Self said, via KU Sports. “He’s gone through the process and the process did exactly what it is intended to do. It gave him the feedback he needed to make an educated decision. We’re proud of the maturity Jalen showed in making the decision and very excited to put him a position to where he can enhance his opportunities to not only play, but have a long career in the NBA."

Vitale, meanwhile, is no doubt looking forward to the 2022-23 season.